Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s (RS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.05. 518,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,984. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 144,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

