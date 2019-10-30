RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.36

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 75050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

About RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

