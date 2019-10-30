Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.06 ($74.49).

RNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €49.40 ($57.44). 1,088,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €52.75. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.