Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 646,621 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $631.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

