Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RTOKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,422. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.