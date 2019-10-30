Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $16.31 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $494.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $247,225.00. Also, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $852,500. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

