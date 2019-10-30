Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Ajax Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AJX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE AJX opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.78. Great Ajax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Great Ajax by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.