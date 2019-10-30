Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

10/29/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/29/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

10/3/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Also, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $12,747,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,107 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,018. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 305,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

