Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $63.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $62.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $78.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $97.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.62 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,454.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,262.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,176.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

