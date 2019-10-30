Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arch Coal Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $16.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2020 earnings at $11.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.32 EPS.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Arch Coal stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arch Coal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arch Coal by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Arch Coal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Arch Coal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

In other Arch Coal news, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $55,507.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $261,261 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.