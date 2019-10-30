RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ASX RMD opened at A$21.23 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$17.36. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$12.65 ($8.97) and a 52-week high of A$21.45 ($15.21).

Get RESMED/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESMED/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.