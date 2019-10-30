Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $86.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 2,317,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

