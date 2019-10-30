Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 1,271,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,490. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

