Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 1,271,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

