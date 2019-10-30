Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Update

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,608. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 34.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

