Revain (R) One Day Trading Volume Hits $619,634.00

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, Kucoin and BitFlip. Revain has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $619,634.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kuna, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx, BitForex, C-CEX, BitFlip and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

