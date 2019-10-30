Reviewing Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) & Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTR)

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Windstream has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windstream and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $8.61 billion 0.01 -$643.00 million ($1.34) -0.76

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Windstream and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 3 4 1 0 1.75

Frontier Communications has a consensus price target of $2.22, indicating a potential upside of 117.65%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Windstream.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -52.19% N/A -6.78% Frontier Communications -71.86% 21.42% 0.32%

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Windstream on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

