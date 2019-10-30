Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Trading Up 0.1%

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.06 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.06 ($0.88), approximately 6,729 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 123,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBG shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Revolution Bars Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.95.

In related news, insider Rob Pitcher bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,467.01).

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.