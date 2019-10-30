RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of RGCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of -0.18.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

