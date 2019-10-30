Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,998 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,333,000. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,677,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of WYNN opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.