Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,643 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,297,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,618. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NCLH stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

