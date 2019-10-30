Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Viacom worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Viacom by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Viacom by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Viacom by 14.3% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,677,000 after purchasing an additional 659,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viacom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 297,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

