Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

