Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $595.00

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76), with a volume of 19218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.40 ($7.79).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 544.86.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.