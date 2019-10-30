Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 348,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 876,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

REI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million.

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Randall Broaddrick purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,250 shares of company stock worth $183,370 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Ring Energy by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 651,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 463,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 369,830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 364,229 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.