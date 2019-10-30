Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $804,952.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010489 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, C2CX, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.