River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.43. The company had a trading volume of 558,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.