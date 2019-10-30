River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $1,257.25. 59,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,230.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,178.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The stock has a market cap of $893.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

