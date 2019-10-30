Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.11 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

