Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $9.18. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

