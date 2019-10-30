Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.92 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.378 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

