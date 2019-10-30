Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$62.00 and last traded at C$62.47, with a volume of 1897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.90.

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.32.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.