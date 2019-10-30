Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Director Bonnie Brooks Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Director Bonnie Brooks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, with a total value of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$475,671.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

