Roth Capital Trims HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Target Price to $2.50

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Beacon Securities lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,805. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 54.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.