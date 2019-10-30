Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,965 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of VFMV opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

