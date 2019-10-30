Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,462 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the second quarter worth about $737,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

