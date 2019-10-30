Royal Bank of Canada Has $312,000 Stock Position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 160,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 282,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 19,900 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $511,231.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,295. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,400 shares of company stock worth $908,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of FTAI opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

