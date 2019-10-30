Royal Bank of Canada Has $323,000 Stock Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 135.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares in the company, valued at $38,700,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

