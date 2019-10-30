Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.