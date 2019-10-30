Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

RBS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 1,165,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,789. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

