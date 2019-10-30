Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

