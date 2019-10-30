Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

NYSE RCL opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $131.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

