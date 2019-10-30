RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.17

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 129784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $4.90 in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $974.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

