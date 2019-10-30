Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Trading Up 2.2%

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.82 ($1.29), approximately 1,569,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.78 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.19 million and a PE ratio of 18.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, insider David Bryant acquired 252,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$497,263.46 ($352,669.12). Also, insider Michael Carroll acquired 38,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,922.68 ($49,590.55). Insiders bought a total of 292,061 shares of company stock worth $570,185 in the last 90 days.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

