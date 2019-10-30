Russel Metals (RUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$936.70 million during the quarter.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$21.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.47 and a 1 year high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,423.68. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,510.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

