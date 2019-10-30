Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. Ryder System also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-0.07 EPS.

Shares of R stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 677,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,797. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.