Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.98 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98), RTT News reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-0.07 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Ryder System stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryder System to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

