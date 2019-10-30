Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Down 11.8% Following Weak Earnings

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price was down 11.8% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $90.01 and last traded at $92.61, approximately 1,129,706 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 234,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.98.

The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,267 shares of company stock worth $2,059,641. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

