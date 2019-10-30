San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

San Miguel Corp (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49, 1,496 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 818% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of San Miguel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

