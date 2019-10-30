Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 1,048,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.